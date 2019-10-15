Video: One Killed, 10 Injured in Major Blast in Quetta, Pakistan

New Delhi (Sputnik) Local media reported that the attack was carried out with an improvised explosive device (IED) that had been installed on a motorcycle parked near a police van.

At least one policeman has been killed and five others seriously injured in a major blast in the Quetta region of Pakistan on Tuesday evening. A local official said that the target of the blast was a mobile police van.

Breaking News / Quetta



Blast at Double road, Quetta. Casualties feared. Rescue teams are rushing.



Police Vehicle Targeted#Quetta pic.twitter.com/nGhwsTgAmF — Rao Hamza Saleem (@Hamza_saleem777) October 15, 2019

Once again Attack on Quetta,s peace pic.twitter.com/ZaBXA8q22c — Basheer Baloch (@BasheerBaloch16) October 15, 2019

Latest visuals of blast scene on Double Road #Quetta, a Police Patrolling Mobile was attacked with a bomb pic.twitter.com/4eMOvq0Hyo — #Quetta (@ShahidQuetta) October 15, 2019

Video footage that has been running on television channels showed that numerous vehicles, including cars and motorcycles in the vicinity of the blast, were damaged due to its intensity.

Local authorities have put out the fire that broke out in nearby areas and the injured personnel were taken to a nearby hospital in Quetta.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Pakistan has been targeted by a number of attacks conducted by rebels in the area. Baloch separatists have reportedly been struggling to create an independent state since 1947.