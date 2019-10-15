Register
19:05 GMT +315 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, India, August 15, 2019

    Our Share of River Waters Will No Longer Go to Pakistan - Indian PM

    © REUTERS / ADNAN ABIDI
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The Indian states of Haryana and Maharashtra are set to witness legislative assembly elections on 23 October.

    India will divert its share of water from rivers flowing to Pakistan and ensure that every drop is used for the country’s farmers, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

    While addressing an election rally in Haryana, he said: “For the last 70 years, the waters that belonged to India and the farmers of Haryana have been going to Pakistan. Modi will stop it and bring it to your households”, the Indian prime minister said while attending an election rally in Haryana’s Chakri Dadri area.

    “This water belongs to farmers of Haryana, Rajasthan and the country. And, and we will get it. Work towards realisation of this has been started and I am committed towards it”, he asserted.

    Since 1960, India and Pakistan have had a water sharing agreement – the Indus Waters Treaty, brokered by the World Bank. Inked after nine years of negotiations, the treaty is about the most complete and satisfactory utilisation of the waters of the Indus system of rivers.

    India has wanted to block its entire allocated share of water from flowing into Pakistan, but due to the lack of hydrological infrastructure, most of India’s portion of water under the treaty flows freely into Pakistan.

    Last month, India's northern state of Himachal Pradesh signed an agreement worth $3.5 billion in investment for setting up hydropower projects on the Chenab River.

    The move will help India fully utilise its share of water under the Indus Waters Treaty. The accord sets out a mechanism for cooperation and information exchange between India and Pakistan regarding their use of rivers and was inked after nine years of negotiations, with the World Bank being a signatory.

    India is also expediting strategically important hydropower projects in Jammu and Kashmir.

    State-run NHPC Ltd, an Indian hydropower generation company, plans to construct these hydropower projects in the context of China developing the controversial China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

     

    Related:

    US Calls on India, Pakistan to Work Jointly on Indus Waters Treaty – State Dept.
    World Bank To Host India, Pakistan on Indus Water Treaty
    Pakistan's New Govt, India Discuss Indus Water Treaty
    Tags:
    Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, river, Indus Waters Treaty, Pakistan, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse