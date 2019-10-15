Register
16:02 GMT +315 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    WhatsApp

    WhatsApp Likely to Officially Roll Out Payments Service Later This Year in India - Report

    CC0
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Facebook-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp is expected to roll out its much-delayed payment service in India by the end of 2019.

    According to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), for the next two months WhatsApp will be compliant with data localisation norms in India, local media reported on Tuesday.

    Agreeing to fully meet the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) data localisation norms requires foreign companies such as WhatsApp to store transaction and user data of Indians within the country itself and delete the same from foreign servers within 24 hours of collection.

    With its own in-chat payment option, WhatsApp aims to facilitate Unified Payments Interface (UPI)-based transactions on its app, where users would not be asked to share their bank account numbers and IFSC codes.

    The messenger has been running a beta version of its payments service since 2018 in India and its official launch is being keenly awaited by its over 300 million users in the country.

    Citing statements from the NPCI's Chief Executive Dilip Asbe, the report suggested that even after the launch of WhatsApp's payments in India, it would take at least two years to reduce the current cash dominance in the nation’s economy.

    Currently, only 100 million Indians use digital payments and the number is required to touch the 300 million in order to have any material impact on cash in circulation in India.

    Search engine giant Google has also been operating its UPI-based digital payments platform called “Google Pay” in India since 2017 and currently has a user base of 45 million.

    Transactions on Google Pay hit $81 billion in March 2019 at an annualised run-rate level.

    Other domestic players like Paytm, Phone Pe, and Freecharge are facilitating UPI-based digital transactions in India.

    The news comes at a time when WhatsApp is at a war with the Indian government, opposing allowing the complete traceability of private messages.

    As an alternative to complete traceability, WhatsApp's parent company Facebook suggested the use of metadata and machine intelligence to help the enforcement agencies determine the basic details of suspicious WhatsApp communications, such as call durations, to investigate the spread of any fake news in India

    Facebook’s Vice President of Global Affairs and Communication Nick Clegg met India’s federal Home Minister Amit Shah, Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on 12 September to discuss the alternative; however, India dismissed the proposal

    WhatsApp provides an end-to-end encrypted messaging service to its over 1.5 billion monthly active users worldwide.

    Related:

    India Dismisses Facebook's Alternative Options on Absolute WhatsApp Traceability
    Facebook May Soon Open Debut WhatsApp Payment Service in India - Reports
    Tags:
    launch, India, digital payments, payments, Facebook, WhatsApp
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse