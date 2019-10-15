Death Toll From Typhoon Hagibis in Japan Reaches 61, 13 People Still Missing - Reports

TOKYO (Sputnik) - The death toll from the Typhoon Hagibis in Japan has reached 61, while 13 people are still considered missing, media reported on Tuesday.

Over 200 people have been injured, the Fuji Television Network specified.

The death toll from Hagibis, considered to be one of the most destructive typhoons in the country's recent history, previously stood at 58.

Hagibis struck Japan on Saturday, bringing with itself torrential rains and heavy winds, with rivers going out of banks, causing massive floods across the country. Chiba prefecture was even hit by a tornado. According to NHK broadcaster, protective dams on 37 rivers were destroyed, while 161 rivers in 16 Japanese prefectures suffered floods. Fukushima, Miyagi, Kanagawa, Tochigi, Saitama, Nagano and Shizuoka prefectures are among those most affected by the deadly typhoon.

As many as 138,000 houses in 13 prefectures remain without water, while 34,000 houses remain without electricity, according to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.