Register
15:44 GMT +314 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A Moody's sign on the 7 World Trade Center tower is photographed in New York in this file photo from August 2, 2011.

    Moody's: Potential US-China Trade Deal Implies Temporary De-Escalation in Tensions

    © REUTERS / Mike Segar/Files
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 11
    Subscribe

    In phase 1 of the trade deal, POTUS reported that Beijing and Washington agreed on currency exchange, technology transfer, as well as the purchase of up to $50 billion worth of US agricultural goods by China. The agreement, which is to be further elaborated, is hoped to mend trade ties between the world’s two top-producing and earning economies.

    According to a Moody’s briefing, a potential US-China deal implies temporary easing in tensions, while a delay in further tariff increases removes the “immediate risk to growth in both Asia and the US".

    The bond credit rating company notes that if a limited China-US agreement comes along, it will fail to resolve the underlying areas of disagreement between the two sides, with long-term divergence in US and Chinese national interests penetrating a whole host of spheres, from trade and technology to investment and geopolitics.

    The company predicts that ensuing rounds of bilateral talks will remain no less challenging, with financial markets demonstrating further volatility.

    On Friday, the White House announced it was suspending a tariff increase to 30% on at least $250 billion worth of Chinese goods, which was set to go into effect beginning on Tuesday. However, there was no backtracking on the tariff hike introduced in September, and a tariff hike projected for just before Christmas, on 15 December, also remains in place. Chinese media, however, while lauding the partial breakthrough, sounded cautious about the upcoming developments:

    “The Champagne should probably be kept on ice, at least until the two presidents put pen to paper", wrote China Daily on Sunday.

    "As based on its past practice, there is always the possibility that Washington may decide to cancel the deal if it thinks that doing so will better serve its interests”, the state media outlet noted, pointing at the Trump administration’s utmost unpredictability with regard to foreign policy.

    In a similar manner, People’s Daily, owned by the Chinese Communist Party, reiterated the sentiment in its editorial on Saturday, right after the White House’s announcement:

    "There are no winners in a trade war, and both parties must not fall into a lose-lose trap".

    POTUS Trump remarked that the first phase of the trade deal will be cut over the next few weeks, whereby it had been agreed that China would purchase between $40 billion and $50 billion in US agricultural products. Trump went on to assert, while meeting Chinese Vice Premier Liu He in the Oval Office that phase two will kick off almost without delay, right after the first phase is signed.

    This partial agreement, however, doesn’t touch upon a whole number of problematic, sensitive (as of late) spheres like cyber security, as well as Chinese tech giant Huawei and the operations of the blacklisted companies, according to Christiaan Tuntono, a senior economist for Asia Pacific at Allianz Global Investors.

    In the meantime, China’s Commercial Ministry said that negotiators from Beijing  and Washington achieved sizeable progress in a range of area during the latest round of high-level talks.

    Last week, the US Department of Commerce added 28 new companies and agencies to its operational "blacklist" of Chinese firms banned from proceeding with their business in the United States. Also, amid a non-stop exchange of tariff rounds over the past year, reports emerged last September that the White House was mulling investment limits on China.

    The US and China, the world’s two largest economic powers, have been engulfed in a lengthy trade war, which has been on and off for over a year, casting a shadow over financial markets and global growth at large.

    Related:

    EU Wine, Spirits Producers Baffled After Being Hit With US Tariffs in Airbus Subsidy Case
    EU Warns US New Tariffs on Agricultural Goods Will Hurt American Consumers
    US Wins $7.5Bln Airbus Subsidies Case, Seeks Tariffs on EU Civilian Aircraft
    Tags:
    Moody’s, rating, finances, economics, US, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse