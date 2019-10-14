Major Blaze Breaks Out at Commercial Building in Mumbai, India - Video

A major fire broke out at a 22-storey commercial building in Peninsula Park, in India's financial capital Mumbai. The building is opposite Yash Raj Film Studios in Mumbai’s Andheri district.
Initial information suggested that four firefighters have rescued at least 13 people so far, with several others remaining stranded in the high rise commercial complex.
