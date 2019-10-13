Swaying All Over the Place: Scottish Rugby Team Hotel in Japan Rocked by Typhoon Hagibis - Video

Meteorologists are comparing Hagibis to the powerful typhoon Ida, which hit Japan in 1958, claiming the lives of 1,269 people and causing massive damage to the country.

Scottish rugby player Fraser Brown, who is staying in Yokohama with his team ahead of their World Cup match has posted a frightening video of the whole hotel building being rocked by the insane winds brought by Typhoon Hagibis.

The players were preparing for a decisive group match with Japan on Sunday. Several other games were cancelled by the authorities due to the powerful typhoon earlier this week.

According to various reports, around 20 people have died due to the disaster. Tokyo urged 4.2 million residents to leave endangered areas and deployed 100,000 rescuers to reach stranded people, trapped by the landslides and floods, caused by the heavy rains.