Japan Cancels Navy Fleet Review Due to Super Typhoon Hagibis - Statement

Super Typhoon Hagibis hit the mainland of Japan on Saturday bringing powerful gusts and torrential rain which reportedly caused havoc in the nation's transport system, with mass flight and train cancellations as well as widespread power outages.

The Japanese Self-Defence Forces said Sunday in a statement cited by Reuters that they have cancelled a Monday maritime fleet review. The navy parade would have included 46 naval vessels and 40 aircraft, including ships from Australia, India, the US, Canada, Singapore and the UK, according to the statement.

Local media reported earlier, citing authorities, that at least 11 people were killed as Hagibis continued on Sunday to pound the mainland of Japan, including Tokyo.

Japanese authorities earlier on Saturday issued the highest weather emergency level for seven of the nation's prefectures, including Tokyo, due to the approaching super typhoon.

Some 4.2 million residents in 10 Japanese prefectures, including the Tokyo metropolitan area, were ordered to evacuate.