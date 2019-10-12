New Delhi (Sputnik) - Setting aside recent differences over Ladakh, India and China have decided to start a new chapter in their relationship with the "Chennai Vision", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after holding a second round of informal talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday.

Narendra Modi has reiterated that differences should not escalate into disputes between India and China, adding that the two Asian giants have so far successfully implemented a vision adopted during the Wuhan Informal Summit.

"Strategic communication between both nations have increased....we had promised that we will not let any dispute escalate and increase global interaction. Wuhan spirit has given our ties a new momentum and trust. Today, Chennai connect marks a new era in the relation between the two countries", Modi said referring to the first informal summit in Wuhan in 2018.

​Modi further added that the two countries are amicably finding solutions to disputed issues.

Chinese President Xi Jinping told PM Modi on the second day of one-on-one meetings in a suburb of the southern Indian city that the informal summit, broached by PM Modi, has been a good idea. "We are able to bring forth closer cooperation between both countries", Xi said, while adding that the discussions have been "very in-depth" and "good".

"We engaged in a candid discussion as friends in this heart-to-heart discussion on bilateral relations", Xi added.

After the abrogation of the special status of Kashmir, which resulted in Ladakh becoming a separate administrative territory of India, China declared the entire region of Ladakh a disputed territory.

China has categorically stated that India's decision is "unacceptable" and should be overturned, while India has emphasised that the decision did not impact the Line of Actual Control - a loosely demarcated line that divides the two Asian giants.

India and China share a nearly 4,000 km border, most of which is disputed.