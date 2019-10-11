Netizens Troll Ex-England Cricket Captain for Terming Indian Pitches ‘Boring’

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli briefly surpassed Australian batting legend Sir Donald Bradman’s record of eight 150-plus scores before reaching his seventh double hundred on Friday. But former England captain Michael Vaughan was less than impressed by his achievement.

In a tweet, Vaughan criticised Indian cricket pitches as being excessively batsmen-friendly, often leading to boring draws or results favouring the Indian team.

Test Match Cricket pitches in India are boring ... The first 3/4 days the contest is far too in favour of the Bat ... needs more action for the bowler ... My thought of the day ... #INDvSA — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 11, 2019

​Vaughan's tweet didn't go down well with Indian cricket lovers. Many of them started trolling him, with some reminding him about England’s 4-0 Test series whitewash in 2016.

Other netizens shared pictures of washed-out matches in England and asked why there was no comment from him then?

Or maybe it's the skill level of Indians, and the lack of of the opposition.

Does this mean you well not complain when India prepare track turners??? This will allow the bowlers to be in action more — Stadium Reports (@stadium_reports) October 11, 2019

If thats true don’t you think England should have batted a lot better after winning toss all Tests last tour? They should piled on runs and misery on India. But they lost 4-0. Indian conditions are such you cannot have green tracks and swing like England. I thought you knew that — cricketmaan (@cricketmaan1) October 11, 2019

England lost 4-0 despite winning tosses so calm down mate — Saurabh (@Boomrah_) October 11, 2019

Probably you forget ashes mate or you forget rain world cup which for the 1st time world cup semi final had to be played in 2 days — ముహమ్మద్ రఫీక్ 🤘🏾🤘🏾🤘🏾 (@farhaz98) October 11, 2019

they are cry baby. when India produces pitches tracks that favor bowlers more than batsmen, they will cry poor pitch and minefield. The English test team is a joke. they can't play well in good batting conditions like India and Australia. — sajal jain (@sajaljain906) October 11, 2019

​The former England captain’s comment came on the second day of the second Test between India and South Africa in Pune.

Former Australian cricket captain Donald Bradman had eight scores between 150 and 199, and 12 double hundreds to his credit during a two-decade-long playing career from 1928 to 1948.

India batting first on a belter of a pitch for the past two days, declared their first innings at 601 for the loss of five wickets with skipper Kohli scoring 254 not out. Replying to the Indian score, South Africa were reeling at 36 for the loss of three wickets.

India won the first Test of the ongoing two-Test series in Visakhapatnam by 203 runs.