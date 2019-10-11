New Delhi (Sputnik): Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in the southern Indian city of Chennai for an informal summit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday afternoon.

Ahead Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Tamil Nadu, a #GoBackModi campaign emerged on Twitter, while posts actually welcomed China's President Xi Jinping. Though there is no one reason for the protests, sentiments were frayed in Tamil Nadu, after Federal Home Minister Amit Shah's comment that Hindi should be made the unifying language of India.

This is the welcome you will get in TN Mr. Duggal#GoBackModi pic.twitter.com/4FiDSGKXbv — Indian Electronic Army 🚀 (@7rick37) October 11, 2019

Tamil Nadu is the only state where a foreign leader can travel through road way but Modi has to take a Helicopter.

Please don’t come here Modi Ji. Your trolls are a failure here #gobackmodi pic.twitter.com/U7ZD6YrONK — Aarushi Chaitanya/ಆರುಷಿ ಚೈತನ್ಯ (@AarushiChaitnya) October 11, 2019

​The #TNwelcomesXiJinping is also trending in Mandarin, and Twitter users are highlighting several topical issues with the hashtag.

Hiuen Tsang, the Chinese traveller visited Mamallapuram during 7th century CE. It is a matter of great significance that the leaders of the new world order are meeting at #Mamallapuram one of the cradles of civilization. #TNWelcomesModi#TNwelcomesXiJinping pic.twitter.com/HWoKKrVkpz — BJP Tamilnadu (@BJP4TamilNadu) October 11, 2019

Historic leaders in World Heritage place today, where most of sculptures, cave temples & rockcut monuments, with Hindu gods & tradition carved by pallavas king in 6th century are forerunner for Dravidian style of architecture.. pic.twitter.com/q2mcoYxU4o — Bjp Saminathan (@saminathan_bjp) October 11, 2019

The Modi government has given much thought in selecting the venue for the Sino-Indian summit. Mamallapuram or Mahabalipuram, as it is commonly referred to, was established by Narasimhavarman I of the Pallava dynasty in the seventh century AD#TNWelcomesModi#TNWelcomesXiJinping — CTR.Nirmal kumar (@CTR_Nirmalkumar) October 11, 2019

Meanwhile, the official spokesperson of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs Tweeted, “PM@narendramodi arrives for the Chennai Informal Summit with Chinese President Xi. The two leaders will exchange views on a range of subjects unrestricted by a set agenda.”

🇮🇳-🇨🇳 | Unscripted and unparalleled



PM @narendramodi arrives for the Chennai Informal Summit with Chinese President Xi. The two leaders would exchange views on a range of subjects unrestricted by a set agenda.#ModiXiSummit pic.twitter.com/nZyNMvXddz — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) October 11, 2019

This is not the first time that the #GoBackModi has trended on Twitter ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit to the state. In March this year, when Modi visited Kanyakumari to launch a slew of projects, similar social media protests appeared.

Modi will receive Xi in Mamallapuram – a UNESCO world heritage site south of Chennai on the shores of the Arabian Sea.

This will mark the second time both leaders are meeting for an informal summit; the first was in the eastern Chinese city of Wuhan in April last year, after the Doklam standoff between the militaries of the two countries.