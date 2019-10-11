Twitter in Awe as Bollywood Megastar Amitabh Bachchan Turns 77

New Delhi (Sputnik): Fondly known as Big B, the veteran actor ventured into the entertainment business back in the 1970s. Four decades and nearly 200 movies later, the multi-award winning “Sadi Ka Mahanayak” (hero of the century) still holds a special place in people’s hearts.

As Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan turned 77 on Friday, his fans from around the world have taken to social media to shower love and gratitude on the actor for being an inspiration to them and many others.

With nearly 12,000 mentions already, # HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan is trending on Twitter in India.

Fans, politicians and members of the film fraternity are sending barrels full of love and good wishes to the “Shahenshah” (emperor) of Bollywood on his birthday.

Wishing you a very happy birthday @SrBachchan saab. Your energy & enthusiasm is inspiring! Love & warm regards. — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) October 11, 2019

Heres wishing a very happy birthday to the man who has inspired a generation of actors with his skill, grace and panache! Lots of love & good health amitji @SrBachchan!#HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/j7wuSjJ4Vf — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) October 11, 2019

Alone,depressed & in wilderness no body around except deep darkness & in that darkness one person came forward without any agenda only out of love prioritising u over his own biological family & that person is me Amar singh. #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan @SrBachchan — Amar Singh (@AmarSinghTweets) October 11, 2019

A compilation of 50 iconic characters portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan... Producer Anand Pandit and Team #Chehre wishes the icon a very happy birthday via this video. #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/BUyVJyfM4K — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 10, 2019

Wishing the Shehenshah @SrBachchan Sir a very happy Birthday 🎉🎂. you are an inspiration to the entire generation. 🙏#HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/dHBeBZCJq5 — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) October 11, 2019

May God bless you immensely and keep you healthy. The one n only megastar of bollywood. You’re an inspiration for us. Thank you for always entertaining us with your performances. 🎂🎉 big B#HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan#AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/YwuC7p9EJl — 🌸 𝐒𝐚𝐚𝐑𝐮𝐮 🌸 (@Khiladi_ki_saru) October 11, 2019

Happy birthday Sr. Bachchan ji. As per your birth details available with me, you will continue to entertain and guide us for more than two decades. Happy to be in your shelter. May God give you a long and healthy life. #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/KU19MMCeaW — Anirudh Kumar Mishra (@Anirudh_Astro) October 11, 2019

​Internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik paid tribute to Amitabh with a special sand art piece.

#HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan Wishing the legendary actor, a beautiful human being and Social messaanger Shri #AmitabhBachchan Ji . My SandArt at puri beach in Odisha . pic.twitter.com/qwvmJMEtgN — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) October 11, 2019

​Known for systematically numbering his tweets, Big B took to Twitter and posted his tweet number 3,314 thanking people for all the wishes.

T 3314 - My immense gratitude and gratefulness to them that send their wishes for the 11th .. I cannot possibly thank each one individually .. but each one of you reside in my heart .. my love to you ..🙏☘🌹💗⚘ .. अनेक अनेक धन्यवाद 🌻 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 10, 2019

​The "living legend", whose movies like Sholay, Silsila, Amar Akbar Anthony, Coolie and Laawaris among the other 195 movies redefined stardom in the Hindi movie industry.

The actor has received some of the highest civilian honors and movie awards in India including the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri and conferred the highest award in cinema, Dada Saheb Phalke Award.

Amitabh has also bagged the International Indian Film Academy Award, Filmfare and Guild awards in the Best Actor category over the long span of his career.

The iconic actor has also been known for his interventions in many socially relevant campaigns like the national drive against polio, plastic menace, etc.