New Delhi (Sputnik): While the acrimony between India and Pakistan seems to be worsening day after day over cross border terrorism and Kashmir, a message by a Pakistani cricket lover inviting Indian cricket team captain, Virat Kohli, to his country left many people overwhelmed.

In the third T20 cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, a fan from Pakistan sent a heartfelt message to Kohli on a poster. “Virat Kohli, we want to see you playing in Pakistan.”

Twitter user Shahbaz Sharif Qasmi shared a picture of it.

@imVkohli we are hoping you to come Pakistan and play cricket here also. We love you I am big fan of you. Lots of love ❤️ and strength from 🇵🇰 #PakVsSri #Lahore #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/ACHm00qd6p — Shahbaz Sharif Qasmi (@shahbazSSQ) October 9, 2019

​Despite tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi, Indians welcomed the gesture and hoped that relations between the two countries would improve soon.

Hopefully soon my friend. we would also like to see pak play in india as well😍🌹 — Matargast Zero (@MatargastLog) October 9, 2019

​

What a lovely gesture from our neighbour fan! God bless!! And sorry on behalf of the haters from my country. We unfortunately have haters on both sides.!#Loveoverhate — Siddarth (@SiddarthRupani) October 9, 2019

I visited your country in 2006 as a sports journalist and spent 2 months covering India-Pakistan cricket series. The situation was calm then. People were warm & friendly. Lets hope for peace and prosperity. — Sanjay Kishore (@saintkishore) October 10, 2019

The two teams haven’t played a bilateral series since 2012-13 when Pakistan had travelled to India for an ODI and T20I series.

Three years later, Pakistan also travelled to India for the T20I World Cup. Pakistan and India now only face each other in ICC tournaments and Asia Cups.

After suffering losses, Pakistan Cricket Board chief Ehsan Mani had requested that the Indian cricket board, the BCCI, resume bilateral series between the two countries.

Meanwhile, international cricket returned to Pakistan after a break of two years, as the country hosted Sri Lanka in three ODIs and as many T20Is, concluding on Wednesday.