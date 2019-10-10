New Delhi (Sputnik) - Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom assured herself an eighth medal at the AIBA World Women's Boxing Championship after making it to the semi-finals on Thursday.

By defeating a spirited rival in Colombia's Valencia Victoria, fetching a unanimous 5-0 verdict to make the last-eight stage, Mary Kom

(51kg) bettered her own record as the most successful boxer in the history of the marquee tournament.

She has assured India of its first medal in the ongoing edition of the premier boxing event.

Mary Kom will take on second-seeded Turk Busenaz Cakiroglu in her semifinal bout on Saturday, after a rest day on Friday.

Cakiroglu is the reigning European Championships and European Games gold-medallist. She defeated Cai Zongju of China in her

quarterfinal bout, just after Mary Kom's impressive victory in Russia.

The Boxing Federation of India shared a video on Twitter where Mary hopes to try her best and win the gold medal.

The #HallOfFame will now read the mammoth achievements of @MangteC as the winner of the highest no. of medals at the #aibaworldboxingchampionships.



Kudos Champ!



🔴Mary Kom🇮🇳-8

🔴Félix Savon🇨🇺-7

🔴Katie Taylor🇮🇪-6



What a moment for India. Take a bow!#PunchMeinHaiDum #boxing pic.twitter.com/oawm0APJfi — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) October 10, 2019

​Entering into this edition, Mary Kom had six golds and a silver in her kitty, but this is the first time, she has secured a world medal in the 51kg category. She had finished as a quarterfinalist in this division in the past.