Twitter Erupts With Joy as Bollywood's Evergreen Diva Rekha Turns 65

New Delhi (Sputnik): In her 50-year professional career, Rekha, who is now a parliamentarian, has always been appreciated for her elegant style and graceful ageing. She has played versatile roles in over 180 Indian movies produced in multiple regional languages.

As Bollywood’s evergreen enchantress Rekha turned 65 on Thursday, her millions of fans in India and different parts of the world were ecstatic, many of them pouring heartfelt wishes onto social media platforms despite her lack of presence on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

With over 2,000 mentions each, #Rekha #Rekhaji was trending on Twitter. Several Bollywood celebrities also joined in to express their wishes.

Some of her most appreciated movies included "Silsila", "Utsav", "Aastha", "Mr Natwarlal", "Khoon Bhari Maang", and "Ijazat".

Having been decorated with three coveted Filmfare Awards in Best Actress category, the veteran actress has also appeared in art-house films, known as "parallel" cinema in India.

Her portrayal of a classical courtesan in the Hindi film "Umrao Jaan" (1981) won her the National Film Award for Best Actress.

In 2010, Rekha received India's fourth-highest civilian award the "Padma Shri" from the Government of India.