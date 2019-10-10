New Delhi (Sputnik): The brutal killing of an activist of India's largest nationalist organisation the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) along with his pregnant wife and child in India's West Bengal state, has caused massive outrage in the country's political circles.

Bandhu Prakash, a member of the RSS, the ideological mentor of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was found by police, hacked to death in his house, along with his eight-months pregnant wife and their eight-year-old son on Wednesday.

Their house is located in the Muslim-dominated Murshidabad area of the State, ruled by the Trinamool Congress, in staunch opposition to the BJP. The BJP is often criticised by the Trinamool Congress party led by State Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, for dividing the country along communal lines.

The family is suspected of having been neutralised during Durga Puja, the biggest festival in West Bengal also celebrated as the Vijaydashmi festival by the RSS and Hindus across the country. State Police say they have recovered the murder weapon.

Meanwhile, thousands of sympathisers of the murdered RSS worker blamed opposition parties and social activists for keeping silent about the incident.

​Condemning the clique of film actors for remaining silent about the murder, a segment of furious Twitterati accused them of being hyper-active when it came to the recent felling of trees in Mumbai while observing questionable silence in regards to the murder of human beings.

Recently many actors and actresses strongly protested the cutting down of thousands of trees in an area of Mumbai.

— Prasanth Sivan (@PrasanthSivan10) October 10, 2019

Terrorism has no religion, but lynching has!!



The selective blindness and ignorance of sold-out people, when a victim is Hindu is defeating. Are their tears only reserved for Muslims? #Murshidabad — Hitesh Bansal (@ihiteshbansal) October 10, 2019

it's condition of hindus when we r in majority but can we imagine the day when Peacefuls would be in majority?don't think about anything & raise voice for common civil code & accept i thing that Liberals neither helped Kashmiri pandits nor they will help in future. — Karuna Tyagi (@i_am_karuna) October 10, 2019

These aren't just names; they are people who have been MURDERED by Didi's people!@MamataOfficial you don't deserve to be a woman!



— Gunja Kapoor (@gunjakapoor) October 10, 2019

In Mamata' West Bengal, Peacefuls lynched:

35 yrs old Prakash Pal,His 6 yrs old son Angan & His 8 mnth pregnant wife were murdered by Islamic Terrorists bcz of Prakash was an @RSSorg Karyakarta!

But this is not lynching/intolerance because ONLY HINDUS WERE KILLED! — Prasanth Sivan (@PrasanthSivan10) October 10, 2019

Several netizens including BJP workers have demanded that a high-level probe be launched and stringent action be taken against the murderers.

I urge @HMOIndia Sri @AmitShah Ji to order high level investigation in #Murshidabad #WestBengal murder case where #RSS worker, his wife & 8 year old son has been brutally killed



National media is silent as the attack is on Hindus



where are the secular & Liberal leaders hiding — Raja Singh (@TigerRajaSingh) October 9, 2019

​"No protest or letters from liberal gangs against this gruesome murder. They find no threat to secularism when a Hindu family is brutally murdered," Senior parliamentarian and BJP member Shobha Karandlaje said in a Twitter post in Hindi.

"In Murshidabad, RSS member Bandhu Prakash, his pregnant wife and child were hacked to death. This is a region where the Hindu population is negligible. Who were the people who did not spare even the 8-year-old child?" Vikash Bhadauria, a popular journalist, Tweeted.

The RSS and BJP have announced a protest march in the Murshidabad area on Thursday, alleging the worker was killed along with the family due to the carte-blanche given to culprits by the State's ruling Trinamool Congress party.

"This has shaken my conscience - an RSS worker Bandhu Prakash Pal, his eight months pregnant wife and his kid were brutally slaughtered in West Bengal's Murshidabad. Not a word by the liberals. Not a letter from 59 liberals to Mamata. Nauseating Selectivism!" the BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said.

There was no immediate official reaction from the State Government of West Bengal to the incident.

Murshidabad used to be the first capital of British India and was written about by Yuan Chwang (Hiuen Tsang), the legendary Chinese pilgrim who had provided a detailed account of the ancient city.

As per official census in 2011, Muslims constituted 66.27% of the total population of 7,103,807, in West Bengal's Murshidabad district.