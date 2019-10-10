Register
14:11 GMT +310 October 2019
    Delhi Police SWAT team members stand near the site of an explosion in a market in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016

    Gruesome Killing of Hindu Worker and Pregnant Wife Sparks Outrage in India

    Asia & Pacific
    New Delhi (Sputnik): The brutal killing of an activist of India's largest nationalist organisation the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) along with his pregnant wife and child in India's West Bengal state, has caused massive outrage in the country's political circles.

    Bandhu Prakash, a member of the RSS, the ideological mentor of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was found by police, hacked to death in his house, along with his eight-months pregnant wife and their eight-year-old son on Wednesday.
    Their house is located in the Muslim-dominated Murshidabad area of the State, ruled by the Trinamool Congress, in staunch opposition to the BJP. The BJP is often criticised by the Trinamool Congress party led by State Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, for dividing the country along communal lines.
    The family is suspected of having been neutralised during Durga Puja, the biggest festival in West Bengal also celebrated as the Vijaydashmi festival by the RSS and Hindus across the country. State Police say they have recovered the murder weapon.
    Meanwhile, thousands of sympathisers of the murdered RSS worker blamed opposition parties and social activists for keeping silent about the incident.
    ​Condemning the clique of film actors for remaining silent about the murder, a segment of furious Twitterati accused them of being hyper-active when it came to the recent felling of trees in Mumbai while observing questionable silence in regards to the murder of human beings.
    Recently many actors and actresses strongly protested the cutting down of thousands of trees in an area of Mumbai.

    Several netizens including BJP workers have demanded that a high-level probe be launched and stringent action be taken against the murderers.

    ​"No protest or letters from liberal gangs against this gruesome murder. They find no threat to secularism when a Hindu family is brutally murdered," Senior parliamentarian and BJP member Shobha Karandlaje said in a Twitter post in Hindi.

    "In Murshidabad, RSS member Bandhu Prakash, his pregnant wife and child were hacked to death. This is a region where the Hindu population is negligible. Who were the people who did not spare even the 8-year-old child?" Vikash Bhadauria, a popular journalist, Tweeted.

    The RSS and BJP have announced a protest march in the Murshidabad area on Thursday, alleging the worker was killed along with the family due to the carte-blanche given to culprits by the State's ruling Trinamool Congress party.

    "This has shaken my conscience - an RSS worker Bandhu Prakash Pal, his eight months pregnant wife and his kid were brutally slaughtered in West Bengal's Murshidabad. Not a word by the liberals. Not a letter from 59 liberals to Mamata. Nauseating Selectivism!" the BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said.

    There was no immediate official reaction from the State Government of West Bengal to the incident.

    Murshidabad used to be the first capital of British India and was written about by Yuan Chwang (Hiuen Tsang), the legendary Chinese pilgrim who had provided a detailed account of the ancient city.

    As per official census in 2011, Muslims constituted 66.27% of the total population of 7,103,807, in West Bengal's Murshidabad district.

     

