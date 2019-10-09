US Airstrikes on Afghan Alleged Drug Facilities Caused Over 30 Civilian Casualties - UN

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US airstrikes on alleged drug facilities in Afghanistan, conducted in May, resulted in over 30 civilian casualties, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said on Wednesday, stressing the unlawfulness of the attacks.

"As of 15 September 2019, UNAMA had verified 39 civilian casualties (30 deaths, five injured and four undetermined), including 14 children and one woman, due to the 5 May airstrikes," UNAMA said, adding that it was verifying information about "further 37 additional civilian casualties."

UNAMA added that it had concluded, in cooperation with the UN Human Rights Office, that the drug facilities "may not be lawfully made the target of attack and should be protected."

According to UN statistics, roughly 16,000 civilians have been killed in the war since 2009.

Afghanistan is suffering from an unstable political, social and security situation due to the activity of the Taliban and Daesh* terrorist groups. The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces are currently conducting joint offensive operations to combat terrorism across the country with support from the international coalition.

