Pakistan Accused of Using Diplomatic Missions to Push Fake Currency for Terror Funding - Report

New Delhi (Sputnik): India has taken high denomination bank nots out of circulation in an attempt to block fake money flooding the country to finance terror organisations.

The ANI news agency has quoted unnamed Indian officials as accusing Pakistan of using diplomatic channels in Nepal, Bangladesh and other countries to bring and distribute consignments of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) to India.

The media outlet also claimed that Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI), has managed to create FICN.

“ISI transported fake notes through the state-owned Pakistan International Airlines, or through the diplomatic bag to its Missions in Dubai, Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong and Doha,” sources revealed to ANI.

Pakistan has yet to respond to the charges.

Pakistan has been accused of misusing diplomatic channels to bring and distribute FICN in Bangladesh, In late 2015, an official of Islamabad’s mission named Farina Arshad was withdrawn after a militant organisation in that country claimed to have had links with her.

In January 2015, an attaché in the Consular Section of Pakistan Mission in Dhaka was expelled after Bangladesh intelligence accused him of peddling FICN and providing funds to terror outfits.