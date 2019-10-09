Chinese Embassy in US: Visa Restrictions 'Violate Basic Norms, Undermine China's Interests'

China's embassy in Washington strongly protested the decision by the US to impose visa restrictions on senior Chinese officials, noting that the move constitutes a serious violation of "the basic norms governing international relations."
The US move "seriously violates the basic norms governing international relations, interferes in China's internal affairs and undermines China's interests. China deplores and firmly opposes that," an embassy spokesperson said as cited by Reuters.
The spokesperson elaborated that "Xinjiang does not have the so-called human rights issue claimed by the US," while highlighting that "the accusations by the US side are merely made-up pretexts for its interference."
