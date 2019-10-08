Pakistani Prime Minister Wants to Follow China's Example in Tackling Corruption

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that he wanted to intensify the struggle against corruption using the Chinese experience as an example.

Khan is currently on an official visit to China where he addressed the Council for Promotion of International Trade.

"I wish I could follow President Xi’s [Jinping] example and put 500 corrupt people in Pakistan in jail," the Pakistani prime minister said, as quoted by the Geo TV broadcaster.

He pointed out that corruption was one of the biggest challenges, currently faced by Pakistan.

"This is important not only for Pakistan but for most of the developing world because corruption stops investment. Corruption is one of the biggest impediments to the investments coming into your country," Khan stressed.

The prime minister also called on Chinese companies to invest in the Pakistani economy, particularly, in the housing, textile, manufacturing, IT, financial, logistics, agricultural, energy and tourism sectors.

"Pakistan is opening up for the businesses and it was a great time for the Chinese companies to invest in the country," Khan added.

China and Pakistan have been developing close political, economic and security relations since the early 1950s.

Xi came to power in 2013 and, according to Chinese state media, his anti-corruption campaign has already left more than 1 million jailed.