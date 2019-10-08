At Least 13 People Injured in Explosion in Afghanistan's Ghazni University

KABUL (Sputnik): At least 13 people have been injured in an explosion that hit Ghazni University in central Afghanistan, Zahir Shah, the head of the provincial health directorate, said on Tuesday.

The official said that the wounded persons were university students and that they were all taken to hospitals.

Later, a civilian source in a medical facility said that a total of 15 injured students, 13 females and two males, were rushed to Ghazni Civil Hospital.

The blast occurred at around 10:00 a.m. local time (5:30 GMT) inside the department of the Dari Literature Faculty.

A blast took place at ghazni university, At least 10 person Wounded!#Blast#ghazni pic.twitter.com/85Mdxqt92d — Ahamdwali Elham (@ahamd_elham) October 8, 2019

​The bomb was placed in a classroom, a university source said.