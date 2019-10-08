At Least 13 People Injured in Explosion in Afghanistan's Ghazni University

The official said that the wounded persons were university students and that they were all taken to hospitals.
Later, a civilian source in a medical facility said that a total of 15 injured students, 13 females and two males, were rushed to Ghazni Civil Hospital.
The blast occurred at around 10:00 a.m. local time (5:30 GMT) inside the department of the Dari Literature Faculty.
A blast took place at ghazni university, At least 10 person Wounded!#Blast#ghazni pic.twitter.com/85Mdxqt92d— Ahamdwali Elham (@ahamd_elham) October 8, 2019
The bomb was placed in a classroom, a university source said.
At around 9:30 this morning, an explosion occurred at Ghazni University where nineteen students, including twelve girls and seven boys,were injured, all of The wounded were taken to hospital.— Habib Azizi (@hab_azizi) October 8, 2019
The nature of the explosion is unclear, and no group has claimed responsibility. pic.twitter.com/420O1qJ6BT
