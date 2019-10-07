‘South Park’ Blocked in China Following Episode Lampooning Censorship

Chinese fans of “South Park,” perhaps the best-known cartoon by the US’ Comedy Central network, are having an increasingly hard time viewing the show following a government crackdown. A recent episode mocked Beijing’s censorship laws, prompting the mass blocking of links regarding the show on social media.

Fans looking for “South Park” content on Weibo won’t find it; follow a link to Alibaba’s online streaming service Youku and you’ll get the message “according to the relevant law and regulation, this section is temporarily not open”; the same message awaits would-be viewers on Baidu Tieba.

An October 6 episode of “South Park” has elicited perhaps the precise response creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone intended: after mocking Chinese censorship laws, the show has been blocked from searches and many websites in China. It’s far from the first time their show has received backlash following their complete balking at objections to its content.

Driving a bulldozer through attempts at censoring their content has been a long-celebrated - and long-maligned - pastime for the creators. In 2010, an episode portraying the Muslim prophet Mohammad was intended to show the character on-screen, but outrage around the world - and more than a few threats - prompted them to release the episode with some very over-the-top self-censorship of the scene. Muslims believe images of the prophet Mohammad to be highly offensive, as they risk idolatry.

The controversy provoked by the show’s no-punches-pulled approach has only further fanned the endearment felt by the show’s fans. This time, however, their antics have cut them off from the second-largest theatrical market in the world: the People’s Republic of China.

You gotta lower your ideals of freedom if you wanna suck on the warm teat of China. #southpark23



​In Sunday’s night’s episode, “Band in China,” the gang heads to the socialist country in the interests of forming a metal band and selling a whole lot of marijuana - pretty run-of-the-mill as far as show plots go. However, along the way, their weedmongering gets some of them thrown in a detention camp intended to satirize the supposed “re-education” camps the Western media believes imprison millions of Uighurs in western China’s Xinjiang Province. They even run into an imprisoned Winnie the Pooh, a character banned in China after his likeness was used to insult President Xi Jinping, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The other half of the gang pushes ahead with their metal band gig, which enjoys such wild success that a movie is made about them. When the film script receives substantial edits from Chinese government censors, one character remarks, "Now I know how Hollywood writers feel.”

Comedy Central has yet to publicly comment on the crackdown.

This isn’t the only controversy swirling around Americans offending China recently. On Sunday, Daryl Morey, general manager of the Houston Rockets professional basketball team, tweeted his support for the anti-Beijing protesters in Hong Kong. The Chinese Basketball Association immediately cut ties with the Rockets, and Chinese broadcasters began pledging not to show Rockets games in China, prompting Morey to issue an apology and the NBA to distance itself from Morey’s comments before the day was out, Hollywood Reporter noted.