Register
22:09 GMT +307 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The moon sets above a Chinese flag flying over Tiananmen Square after a flag raising ceremony on National Day, the 66th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, in Beijing, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2015

    ‘South Park’ Blocked in China Following Episode Lampooning Censorship

    © AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 60
    Subscribe

    Chinese fans of “South Park,” perhaps the best-known cartoon by the US’ Comedy Central network, are having an increasingly hard time viewing the show following a government crackdown. A recent episode mocked Beijing’s censorship laws, prompting the mass blocking of links regarding the show on social media.

    Fans looking for “South Park” content on Weibo won’t find it; follow a link to Alibaba’s online streaming service Youku and you’ll get the message “according to the relevant law and regulation, this section is temporarily not open”; the same message awaits would-be viewers on Baidu Tieba.

    An October 6 episode of “South Park” has elicited perhaps the precise response creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone intended: after mocking Chinese censorship laws, the show has been blocked from searches and many websites in China. It’s far from the first time their show has received backlash following their complete balking at objections to its content.

    Driving a bulldozer through attempts at censoring their content has been a long-celebrated - and long-maligned - pastime for the creators. In 2010, an episode portraying the Muslim prophet Mohammad was intended to show the character on-screen, but outrage around the world - and more than a few threats - prompted them to release the episode with some very over-the-top self-censorship of the scene. Muslims believe images of the prophet Mohammad to be highly offensive, as they risk idolatry.

    The controversy provoked by the show’s no-punches-pulled approach has only further fanned the endearment felt by the show’s fans. This time, however, their antics have cut them off from the second-largest theatrical market in the world: the People’s Republic of China.

    ​In Sunday’s night’s episode, “Band in China,” the gang heads to the socialist country in the interests of forming a metal band and selling a whole lot of marijuana - pretty run-of-the-mill as far as show plots go. However, along the way, their weedmongering gets some of them thrown in a detention camp intended to satirize the supposed “re-education” camps the Western media believes imprison millions of Uighurs in western China’s Xinjiang Province. They even run into an imprisoned Winnie the Pooh, a character banned in China after his likeness was used to insult President Xi Jinping, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

    The other half of the gang pushes ahead with their metal band gig, which enjoys such wild success that a movie is made about them. When the film script receives substantial edits from Chinese government censors, one character remarks, "Now I know how Hollywood writers feel.”

    Comedy Central has yet to publicly comment on the crackdown.

    This isn’t the only controversy swirling around Americans offending China recently. On Sunday, Daryl Morey, general manager of the Houston Rockets professional basketball team, tweeted his support for the anti-Beijing protesters in Hong Kong. The Chinese Basketball Association immediately cut ties with the Rockets, and Chinese broadcasters began pledging not to show Rockets games in China, prompting Morey to issue an apology and the NBA to distance itself from Morey’s comments before the day was out, Hollywood Reporter noted.

    Related:

    China Banned from Showing Eurovision After Censoring Content With Gay Themes
    Google Has ‘No Plans’ to Launch Censored Search Engine in China - CEO
    BBC Claims it Was Censored in China After Report on Ethnic Uyghurs
    Tags:
    Xinjiang, satire, internet censorship, censorship, China, Comedy Central, South Park
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Welcome to Moulin Rouge: Backstage at Most Popular Cabaret in the World
    Welcome to the Moulin Rouge: Backstage at Most Popular Cabaret in the World
    Nickelback Claps Back
    Nickelback Claps Back
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse