Hong Kong Government Not Ruling Out Internet Ban Amid Violent Protests - Adviser

The Hong Kong government is not ruling out the possibility of having to introduce an Internet ban in a bid to curb violent protests, Ip Kwok-him, a member of the Executive Council of the local government, said on Monday.
"Currently, the government is considering all possible legal options to halt the violence, which couldn't rule out an 'internet ban' in the future," Ip told Commercial Radio Hong Kong.
Since early June, Hong Kong has been facing a wave of rallies against the now-withdrawn extradition bill — the protests have now evolved into violent anti-China and anti-police demonstrations. Police maintain that they use force only in response to violent actions on the part of the protesters. Beijing, meanwhile, views the situation in Hong Kong as a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and fully supports the actions of the local authorities.
