Outrage Online as Indian Woman Schooled for Wearing Shorts in Public

New Delhi (Sputnik): A video of a man schooling a woman and asking her to stick to the "Indian dress code" in the southern city of Bengaluru has gone viral on social media and netizens have a lot to say.

In a video posted on Facebook, user Simran Kapoor shared an incident in which her friend was yelled at by a passer-by for wearing shorts in public in the Indian city of Bengaluru when they were riding bikes.

"The following incident happened around 9 P.M. on October 3 at HSR Layout, Bangalore. A female friend and I were travelling when a fellow 'Indian' stopped our bike and commanded my friend to be an 'Indian' and not to wear the type of clothes she was wearing and repeatedly kept asking her if she is an Indian?"

The man can be heard saying: "I am requesting please wear proper dress code of India. Follow Indian rules and regulations". Meanwhile, the girl's friend asked him about which Indian rules and regulations he was talking about.

Once the incident was brought to light, outraged people flooded social media with all sorts of reactions. While some defended the girls...

I wonder why is he not wearing a dhoti then?#hypocrisy https://t.co/aNsGNA1f65 — Medha Srivastava (@MedhaSrivastav5) October 6, 2019

Man in Bengaluru heckles a young woman for not adhering to ‘Indian dress code’, whatever that is. A man dressed in a pair of trousers and collared shirt. pic.twitter.com/Yd176K6nr3 — Padmaja joshi (@PadmajaJoshi) October 6, 2019

Why didn't that girl asked her that where is his treditional cloth Kurta nd Dhoti. To be honest few are trying to make like Islam where male can do whatever they want bt girls or womens have no rights. — Proud Indian (@gunjan1424) October 6, 2019

...there were some netizens who saw nothing wrong with what the man was saying.

I think this is totally hyped. This freedom ganja in ppl to wear what ever n do what ever is enough. Agreed way to do could be wrong. Same girls who wear shorts shorter than underwear n walk in streets n exposing n when people stare( they will) will cry foul. 1/n — ZIDDI HINDUSTAANI (@BJPlovsCONGRES) October 6, 2019

Everybody here I see commenting against dis guy...we shud respect his opinion as well ...he just askd to wear decent dress in public...its nt bedroom...evn westrn ppl wear decent dress..jst reverse gender n u'll c hypocrisy f same #Libtards n wil cry a man is roaming in #chaddi — anupam verma (@anupamverma51) October 6, 2019

The man has right to express his opinion howy wrong it may be, but why ridicule him.... — Digvijay Singh (@atul_dabbu) October 6, 2019

This is not the first incident of what has been described as "moral policing" that has come to the fore from Bengaluru. Earlier in February this year, a girl claimed to have been harassed by a female police officer: