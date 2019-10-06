Arrested Former Minister Takes Swipe at PM Modi’s ‘Einstein Challenge’

New Delhi (Sputnik): Former Indian Finance and Home Minister P Chidambaram, who is in jail on money laundering and corruption charges, took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Einstein Challenge".

In a series of Tweets put out on behalf of Chidambaram by his family, the arrested opposition party leader quoted Albert Einstein and asked when the country's universities became havens of freedom of thought and expression.

Chidambaram Tweeted, "Albert Einstein's celebrated quote was: 'Freedom of teaching and opinions, in books or press, is the foundation for the sound and natural development of any people'."

I have asked my family to tweet on my behalf the following:



I am happy the Prime Minister has thrown the Einstein challenge to students. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) October 5, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had floated the Einstein Challenge in his op-ed for the New York Times in tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th anniversary on 2 October. Quoting Einstein’s words on Gandhi, Modi had asked people to come to the forefront to spread Gandhi’s ideas through innovation.

Chidambaram was arrested in August for allegedly facilitating foreign investment in a media company while serving a finance minister in the former Congress Party-led coalition government and also for lobbying financial favours for his son.