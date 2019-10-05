Register
12:22 GMT +305 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An Indian woman carries drinking water containers

    India is Not 'Inn' for Illegal Infiltrators, Ruling BJP Reiterates

    © AFP 2019 / Prakash SINGH
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India's ruling right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made it clear that all "illegal migrants" in the country will be identified.

    BJP President and federal Home Minister Amit Shah had made it clear more than once that no infiltrators would be allowed in India.

    "I promise not even one infiltrator will be allowed to remain in India", he said in the eastern city of Kolkata earlier this month.

    Reiterating his party Chief's stand, Working President of the BJP Jagat Prakash Nadda said on Friday, 4 October, that the country is not a destination for illegal immigrants.

    "In the time to come, we will make arrangements whereas no infiltrator will remain in our country. Infiltrators will go out, and India will give refuge to Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and Christians who were tortured outside. It is a country, not an inn", he said in the steel city of Bokaro, in eastern Jharkhand state.

    An exercise to identify "illegal migrants" in the northeastern state of Assam, ordered and monitored by the apex court of the country, found over 1.9 million residents without valid residential documents and hence absent on the National Register of Citizens or NRC.

    They have been given 120 days to appeal before dozens of Foreigner Tribunals set up in the state. Assam faced large-scale public protests from 1979 to 1985 over illegal migrants, mostly from Bangladesh.

    Members of the Indian coastguard rescue illegal Bangladeshi migrants in their trawler after they were sighted by the Coast Guard Aircraft off Chidiyatapu Island in the southern Andaman Islands on January 8, 2009
    © AFP 2019 / STR
    Members of the Indian coastguard rescue illegal Bangladeshi migrants in their trawler after they were sighted by the Coast Guard Aircraft off Chidiyatapu Island in the southern Andaman Islands on January 8, 2009

    The process of weeding out "illegal migrants" has been on the BJP agenda. After the contentious exercise in Assam, several BJP-ruled states have carried out similar procedures, but haven't made any official announcements so far.

    The federal government has not come out with any plan of action to deal with the identified illegal migrants in Assam. BJP's National General Secretary, in charge of the northeastern states, Ram Madhav, told Sputnik that those currently out of the NRC have judicial remedies if they are genuinely Indian citizens.

    "In any situation, we will deal with this issue with an utmost humanitarian approach", Madhav assured.

    Related:

    More Indian States Set to Opt for Citizens’ Register to Weed Out Illegal Migrants
    US Sentences Indian National to Five Years in Prison for Migrant Smuggling
    India Accounts for The Largest International Migrant Population - UN Report
    Tags:
    migration, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), immigrants, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 28 September - 4 October
    This Week in Pictures: 28 September - 4 October
    Nickelback Claps Back
    Nickelback Claps Back
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse