Young Couple Stirs the Broth With 'Inspiring Act of Kindness' in India

To help their 55-year-old maid earn extra bucks needed for her paralysed husband, two management graduates, Ashwini Shenoy Shah and her husband, set up a roadside snacks stall in Mumbai, the Hindustan Times reported on Friday.
Located in Mumbai’s Kandivali area, the couple’s stall serves fresh and hot breakfast items from 4 a.m. to 9.30 a.m. Later, both of them move on to attend to their daily professional hustle. The day starts quite early in this cosmopolitan city.
All items on their menu are prepared by their cook. The earnings from the stall are later handed over to the maid.
A Facebook-user shared the story of this couple on the social networking platform, to the delight of a lot of people.
“In the rushing world of Mumbai where we rarely have time to stop and think here are 2 Super Heros who think more for someone then themselves,” the post that evoked over 25,000 reactions read on Facebook.
“Wow, what great humane story, in a dog eat dog world . There is still hope for our people,” a comment read.
“Do something good to needy without expecting any in return. Dod bless u both. Very very touching,” read another comment.
The story has also been evoking a great response on Twitter.
