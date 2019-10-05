Young Couple Stirs the Broth With 'Inspiring Act of Kindness' in India

New Delhi (Sputnik): A married couple in India’s Mumbai city has set an unusual example of nobleness by putting up a snacks stall for breakfast to support their housemaid.

To help their 55-year-old maid earn extra bucks needed for her paralysed husband, two management graduates, Ashwini Shenoy Shah and her husband, set up a roadside snacks stall in Mumbai, the Hindustan Times reported on Friday.

Located in Mumbai’s Kandivali area, the couple’s stall serves fresh and hot breakfast items from 4 a.m. to 9.30 a.m. Later, both of them move on to attend to their daily professional hustle. The day starts quite early in this cosmopolitan city.

All items on their menu are prepared by their cook. The earnings from the stall are later handed over to the maid.

A Facebook-user shared the story of this couple on the social networking platform, to the delight of a lot of people.