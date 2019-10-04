New Delhi (Sputnik): India's Kudankulam town is all set to turn the country's first nuclear power park, a site known for its numerous large reactors with a total capacity of 6,000 MW or more, by 2026.

The 340-tonne second steam generator for the construction site of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in the southern state of Tamil Nadu has been shipped by Atomenergomash, the machine-building division of Russia's Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation, the leading equipment supplier and technical consultant for the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant project.

"The equipment will reach Kudankulam using multi-modal transport through the Baltic and Mediterranean seas, Suez Canal, Red Sea and the Indian Ocean covering 21,000 kilometres," Rosatom said in a statement.

Earlier, during the 20th Indo-Russia annual summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated the first and second nuclear units in Kudankulam are working.

"The third and fourth are under construction. We have also decided to set up more than 20 Russian-designed nuclear units in India, in the next 20 years," Putin said.

Russia delivered the primary equipment required for the third unit of India's Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in August.

Among other items of crucial equipment, the shipment consisted of a molten core catcher, which is an essential passive safety system in Russian-designed modern nuclear power plants.

Two 1,000 MW reactors at Kudankulam are currently fully operational at their rated capacity, while another two units are under construction.

Work on the fifth and sixth units has also commenced. India and Russia had signed an agreement to jointly implement new nuclear projects on the sidelines of the 19th India-Russia annual bilateral summit in 2018.