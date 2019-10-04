Making it to the "Business of Fashion 500" list this year, 33-year old Deepika Padukone joins other Indian celebrities and designers
Making it to the "Business of Fashion 500" list this year, 33-year old Deepika Padukone joins other Indian celebrities and designers Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Anamika Shroff Adajania, Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi Mukherjee who have already dented the global fashion industry, as well as the "BoF 500" list.
The annual list is finalised based on nominations received from the current BoF 500 members, data analysis and research.
"One of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood, Deepika was featured on the April cover of American Vogue and has become a red carpet mainstay by mixing Parisian haute couture labels with homegrown Indian designers," BoF wrote as part of Deepika's biography on its website.
View this post on Instagram
We’re excited to reveal our April issue, celebrating 14 global superstars: Angelababy (@angelababyct), Doona Bae (@doonabae), #ElizabethDebicki, Adesua Etomi-Wellington (@adesuaetomi), Golshifteh Farahani (@golfarahani), #LivLisaFries, Eiza Gonzalez (@eizagonzalez), Hera Hilmar (@herahilmar), #ScarlettJohansson, Vanessa Kirby (@vanessa__kirby), Bruna Marquezine (@brunamarquezine), Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone), #AlbaRohrwacher and Lea Seydoux (@leaseydoux_genuine). Tap the link in our bio to read their stories and see our full spread. Photographed by @mikaeljansson, styled by #CamillaNickerson, written by Gaby Wood, Vogue, April 2019. (2/2)
View this post on Instagram
Her first project in Hollywood came in 2017 with the action film “XXX: Return of Xander Cage” opposite Hollywood hottie Vin Diesel.
In 2018, Deepika was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by The Times. The actress also bagged the first rank for India’s most trusted personality in the female actor category according to the Trust Research Advisory (TRA) list.
In India, the actress won the Filmfare Awards in the Best Actress category in 2013 and 2015.
View this post on Instagram
Sanjeev Bahl, President of Sai-Tex International, will kick-off @denimdaysfestival at FIT's Katy Murphy Amphitheater on Friday, September 29th!⠀ Sanjeev is an entrepreneur who has ventured into diverse businesses including Apparel, IT and Healthcare. Saitex is a state-of-the-art denim manufacturer in Vietnam that incorporates sustainability into product design and development from the beginning. ⠀ Sanjeev is also the founder of SAI-Digital, a fast growing Digital Product and Services organization. Giving back to the community and making a difference to humanity have been of great importance in life and business. His future initiatives include bringing manufacturing back to the West. He's a true blue inspiration! The FIT talks are SOLD OUT, but you can find more inspiration on September 30-October 1 at the Metropolitan Pavilion!⠀ #denimdays #nyc #nydd #denimdaysfestival #denim #denimlovers #indigolove #SanjeevBahl #saitex #sustaibability #transparencyinfashion
All comments
Show new comments (0)