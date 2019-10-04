New Delhi (Sputnik): This year only one Indian actress, Deepika Padukone was featured in the “Business of Fashion (BoF) 500” list, which is considered to be the definitive professional index of people shaping the $2.4 trillion global fashion industry.

Making it to the "Business of Fashion 500" list this year, 33-year old Deepika Padukone joins other Indian celebrities and designers Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Anamika Shroff Adajania, Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi Mukherjee who have already dented the global fashion industry, as well as the "BoF 500" list.

The annual list is finalised based on nominations received from the current BoF 500 members, data analysis and research.

"One of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood, Deepika was featured on the April cover of American Vogue and has become a red carpet mainstay by mixing Parisian haute couture labels with homegrown Indian designers," BoF wrote as part of Deepika's biography on its website.