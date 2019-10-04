Indian MP Takes Jibe at Trump for Hailing Prime Minister Modi as 'Father of Nation'

New Delhi (Sputnik): During Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the United States, he held several rounds of engagements with US President Donald Trump – the first at a public reception for Modi organised by the Indian Diaspora, where in an unprecedented move, Trump turned up to share the stage.

India's opposition Congress Party leader and a former UN diplomat Shashi Tharoor took a jibe at US President Donald Trump for calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi "the Father of India".

"Maybe Mr Trump doesn't know independent India was born in 1947 and Modi Ji's birth date is either 1949 or '50. It' will be difficult if the father is born after the child…", he said at an event in the central Indian city of Indore on Thursday.

#WATCH Indore: Congress' Shashi Tharoor reacts on US Pres calling PM Modi 'Father of the nation'.Says "...Maybe Mr Trump doesn't know independent India was born in 1947&Modi ji's birth date is either 1949 or '50. It'll be difficult if the father is born after the child..." (3.10) pic.twitter.com/n1qdrkcCfK — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2019

​When Tharoor’s statement appeared on Twitter, a large number of people expressed their disgust and said, the statement shows the Congress leader in a poor light and not Modi.

An erudite person like Tharoor cannot understand what Trump meant then all his convoluted vocabulary and compound sentences are nothing but a cover for the intellect hollowness. He is laughing at others, but should know that everyone else is laughing at him!! — Vikas Goyal (@goyalvi) October 3, 2019

India was not born in 1947. May be Congress leaders do not recognise the existence of the country before 1947 but it doesn't change the fact that this country Bharat is the oldest civilization on this planet. — Avinash Tripathi (@samavi2707) October 4, 2019

He (modi) is father of new India. — Vinayak Solankar (@VinayakSolankar) October 3, 2019

This man is becoming a joke everyday. — Biswajit Ray (@Daddyofsid) October 3, 2019

Congress now fields Shashi Tharoor for his suave ways. But nobody is impressed.He thinks people don't have brains to know it. — Suresh Hattangadi (@Sureshattangadi) October 4, 2019

May be Shashi tharoor doesn't know India was independent before Invasion. And Gandhi was born After invasion in 1869. It will be difficult if the father is born after child. #Congress #shashitharoor — Indian (@Indian65645191) October 4, 2019

According to you before mahatma gandhi India didn't exist ??? — Shubham.Sahu (@Shubhmnomics) October 3, 2019

This is the worst argument one can give, don’t talk about independent India, India as a nation was born much before anyone, all respect for Gandhi ji and for all of us he is father of nation but you can’t give such absurd argument to support that — शशि शेखर सिंह (@S_ShekharSingh) October 3, 2019

Both Modi and Trump exhibited a rare chemistry of friendship during all their engagements on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York last month, with the US President calling the prime minister “the Father of India”, heaping praise on him for his “fantastic job”, following the “Howdy, Modi!”, an Indian community event in Houston organised by the Texas India Forum.

Modi’s ministerial colleagues and party leaders had hailed the statement of US President, with Dr Jitendra Singh, a junior minister, saying, “….if someone is not proud of this, then maybe he does not consider himself Indian”. He said if the opposition Congress Party had a problem with Trump’s claim, they could argue with him.