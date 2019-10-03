Breaking Taboos, Bollywood Actor Akshay Kumar Wows Twitterati With Transgender Role

New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar shared on social media the first look of him as Laxmmi, a character he is playing in the Raghava Lawrence film Laxmmi Bomb. But his post garnered mixed reactions from the Twitterati.

Dressed in a crisp red sari with golden border and standing next to a Goddess Durga idol, Akshay looks intimidating.

Navratri said his new role was all about "bowing to the inner goddess" and celebrating "limitless strength." He tweeted: “… On this auspicious occasion, I am sharing with you my look as Laxmmi. A character I am both excited and nervous about... but then life begins at the end of our comfort zone...isn’t it?”

​The power-packed picture took Twitter by storm, with one of the twitterati claiming: "It need GUTS to do this kind of role. You have gone pass all the parameters of an actor to do this stuff & All i can see is this is gonna be different & one of a kind role which wasn't enacted from any A - Listers of Bollywood."

​Other fans of Akshay were full of praise for him.

WHOA, thats some look!!!#LaxmmiBomb has certainly become movie to watch out next year.



Also how on earth #AkshayKumar works and transition into different roles in such short span of time.



Said it before, saying it again.

Versatility u said! #akshaykumar I replied! #laxmibomb get ready for one of the greatest performance by any superstar.

​The film is a Hindi remake of the 2011 Tamil horror comedy Muni 2: Kanchana. It’s about the timid-natured Raghav, who suffers from a fear of ghosts and undergoes a personality transformation after being possessed by the spirit of a transgender person named Laxmmi.