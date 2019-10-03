Tennis Legend Roger Federer Wishes to See Bollywood Movie, Gets Bombarded With Recommendations

Fans of Indian movies can be found all over the globe, it seems, after tennis ace Roger Federer joined the bandwagon and expressed his desire to watch a Bollywood film.
The 20-time Grand Slam winner took to twitter seeking suggestions as to which Bollywood flick to watch during the long flight from Switzerland to Shanghai for next week's “Shanghai Masters 2019” tournament.
Any movie 🎥 🍿 suggestions?#AvengersAssemble 🦸♀️🦸♂️#Aquaman 💦 💇♂️— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) October 2, 2019
A Bollywood classic maybe? 🤷♂️— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) October 2, 2019
Federer's request met with an avalanche of recommendations of Hindi movies, while others responded with cheeky comments.
These are all classics sir . pic.twitter.com/vVaMInA1je— तूफान का देवता ᵀʰᵒʳ 🚩 (@iStormbreaker_) October 2, 2019
3 Idiots pic.twitter.com/W4wyRXggPj— Sports Freak (@SportsF20689858) October 2, 2019
With the number of fans you have in India, you are gonna end up with the list of all Bollywood movies ever made! Guess that complicates your problem instead of solving it. :)— amansethi (@amansethi) October 2, 2019
Several respondents went slightly off-course and called Federer a doppelganger for Indian actor Arbaz Khan, who is also superstar Salman Khan’s brother.
October 2, 2019
Watch the movie you acted in...Hello Brother. pic.twitter.com/tlJSbW25qq— Omkar Shetty (@omkar_shettyg) October 2, 2019
Soch starring you... 😍🥳 pic.twitter.com/E5I7whQdNq— LolmLol (@LOLiyapa) October 2, 2019
