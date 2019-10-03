Tennis Legend Roger Federer Wishes to See Bollywood Movie, Gets Bombarded With Recommendations

New Delhi (Sputnik): Netizens bombarded Tennis Legend Rodger Federer’s twitter account after he sought advice about which Bollywood movies to watch.

Fans of Indian movies can be found all over the globe, it seems, after tennis ace Roger Federer joined the bandwagon and expressed his desire to watch a Bollywood film.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner took to twitter seeking suggestions as to which Bollywood flick to watch during the long flight from Switzerland to Shanghai for next week's “Shanghai Masters 2019” tournament.

A Bollywood classic maybe? 🤷‍♂️ — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) October 2, 2019

Federer's request met with an avalanche of recommendations of Hindi movies, while others responded with cheeky comments.

These are all classics sir . pic.twitter.com/vVaMInA1je — तूफान का देवता ᵀʰᵒʳ 🚩 (@iStormbreaker_) October 2, 2019

With the number of fans you have in India, you are gonna end up with the list of all Bollywood movies ever made! Guess that complicates your problem instead of solving it. :) — amansethi (@amansethi) October 2, 2019

Several respondents went slightly off-course and called Federer a doppelganger for Indian actor Arbaz Khan, who is also superstar Salman Khan’s brother.