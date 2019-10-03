Register
16:11 GMT +303 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this photo taken on September 28, 2019 cricketer Shafali Verma trains during an Indian cricket team practice session in Surat, ahead of a Twenty20 match between India and South Africa

    Twitterati Amazed as Indian Teenager Reveals She Dressed as Boy to Train in Cricket Academy

    © AFP 2019 / STR
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Social media was stunned to learn that a teenage girl, who recently debuted in an international cricket match against South Africa, had to disguise herself as a boy to train at the cricket academy.

    Cricketer Shafali Verma was forced to disguise her true sex after being consistently turned down by several cricket academies in the Indian town of Rohtak.  

    Shafali, who had aspirations to play professionally, says she chopped off her hair because no academy in her town would admit girls. 

    She recently debuted as the youngest woman player to ever play Twenty20 International (T20I) cricket for India against South Africa.  

    ​Shafali’s story touched a lot of netizens who took to Twitter to share their reactions.

    ​Sanjeev Verma, Shafali’s cricket-mad father, said he approached a lot of cricket academies but none of them would train his daughter. He therefore enrolled her disguised as a boy, the daily newspaper Times of India reported.

    Sanjeev also spoke about how people from his area negatively judged his family for letting their daughter dress up and play cricket “like a boy.”

    Shafali is the second youngest player to play an international match for the Indian team after Gargi Banerji who debuted as a professional One Day International cricketer at the age of 14 in 1978.

    Meanwhile, local media reports suggest that Women’s cricket is set to be the next big thing in world cricket.

    Not only are women’s leagues like the Big Bash or the Kia super league in England gaining in viability, but a 20,000 crowd turned up to watch the final of a women's exhibition match in Jaipur earlier this year.

    Shafali earned her India debut based on an impressive domestic season where she amassed 1,923 runs, including six hundreds and three half-centuries.

    On 2 October, the batswoman smashed 46 off 33 balls as the Indian women's cricket team beat South Africa by 51 runs in the fourth T20I and clinched the series 2-0.

    The standard-10 student has been touted by many as India’s India’s next superstar by the likes of English woman cricketer Danielle Wyatt and Mithali Raj, who is the former captain of the Indian women's national cricket team in Tests and One Day Internationals.

    Related:

    Street Performer in India Leaves Twitterati Amazed with Juggling Tricks
    Twitterati Galore Birthday Wishes to Google in Most Amusing Ways as it Turns 21
    Twitterati Slams Pakistan Cricket Board For Electricity Failure During Sri-Lanka Test match
    Tags:
    women, cricket, sports, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Saw fish
    Snake-Headed Caterpillar and Bat-Eating Spider: Nature is Scary as Hell
    Impeachment Impasse?
    Impeachment Impasse?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse