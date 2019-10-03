Amazing Video of Indian Pilot Skydiving to Take Modi’s Clean India Mission to Next Level

New Delhi (Sputnik): An Indian Air Force pilot did his bit for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Clean India Mission by skydiving from a height of 15,000 feet.

Wing Commander Gajanand Yadava jumped carrying a white flag with a message "a step towards sanitation” written over it.

Difficult to beat that - Wing Commander Gajanand Yadava in a skydive jump with the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan flag from a C-130J at 15,000 feet.



At Air Force Station Arjan Singh (Panagarh). pic.twitter.com/byL7obXPI5 — Manu Pubby (@manupubby) October 3, 2019

To address India’s sanitation and waste management challenges, Swachch Bharat Mission or “Clean India Mission was launched in India on 2 October, 2014.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi announced that India was “open defecation-free”, five years after the launch of the campaign.

Prior to the launch of the campaign in 2014, over 500 million Indians reportedly used to defecate in the open. That number had fallen to just 50 million by March.