Register
22:16 GMT +303 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrives to address the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland, September 10, 2019

    Asked Which Nations Supporting PM Khan on Kashmir, Pak Foreign Minister Loses Cool in Talk Show

    © REUTERS / DENIS BALIBOUSE
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 11
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi possibly never realised that endorsing his prime minister’s Kashmir related tweet on social media would land him in deep water on a talk show.

    Pakistan's foreign minister lost his cool when he was asked to mention the names of the 58 countries that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan commended for backing Islamabad’s stance at the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) follwoing his call for asking India to stop alleged atrocities in Indian-administered Kashmir.

    The minister, during the Express News talk show on Kashmir, was asked the question because as a foreign minister he had reportedly endorsed it. 

    For some reason, host Javed Chaudhry’s question flustered Qureshi, causing him to momentarily lose control.

    Qureshi snapped back at Chaudhry, asking: “On whose agenda are you working? Are you going to tell me or decide which countries have or have not supported Pakistan at the UN?... You may write whatever you want!”

    On being again pressed for endorsing the prime minister’s comment on his own twitter handle, Qureshi took umbrage and instead started asking the anchor: “No! No! Show me the tweet I have written, not what Prime Minister Khan has written. You have said my tweet… show that to me. I want my tweet.”

    However, on being shown the tweet, Qureshi found nothing wrong in it. He said: “I stand by what I have said. What is so surprising in this....whose agenda are you following?”

    The exchange amused the twitterati people the talk show incident soon went viral.

    Netizens took to social media to troll Pakistan’s Foreign Minister for his sudden outburst. While some described the minister’s reaction as pure entertainment, others questioned the need for having such people representing the government and the public.

    The trolling of Pakistan’s foreign minister comes almost a month after the Pakistani prime minister claimed the support of 58 countries, without naming them, at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on 10 September.

    Tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations have escalated after India carried out an airstrike on alleged terror infrastructure operated by Jaish-e-Mohammad inside Pakistan on 26 February. The attack came days after a JeM suicide bomber killed 40 security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on 14 February.

    On 27 February, Pakistan retaliated to India’s pre-dawn strike and reportedly shot down an Indian fighter jet in a dogfight while an F-16 operated by the Pakistan Air Force was also shot down, according to the Indian Air Force (IAF).

    The tension resurfaced in the first week of the August after Indian Parliament scrapped Jammu and Kashmir's seven decades old quasi-autonomous special status.

    Islamabad has since launched a diplomatic and economic offensive against New Delhi.

    Tags:
    Shah Mehmood Qureshi, UN General Assembly, Kashmir, India, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Miss Earth candidate Antonela Paz of Ecuador (C) holds a placard with an environment theme as she poses with other Miss Earth candidates for photos during a press presentation at a hotel in Manila on October 2, 2019.
    Messages for the Planet: Miss Earth 2019 Candidates Take Part in Coastal Cleanup in Philippines
    Impeachment Impasse?
    Impeachment Impasse?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse