'Photo-Op' Goes Horribly Wrong as Lawmaker's Boat Turns Turtle in Flood-Hit Indian City - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): The incident occurred as a lawmaker from India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was being photographed along with local residents, when he suddenly decided to stand up on the makeshift boat.

Indian government legislator Ram Kripal Yadav, who is also a former Union Minister, was visiting the flood-struck areas of the state of Bihar when he fell into water after the makeshift boat he was travelling in overturned. Seven others, including a child, were accompanying the ex-minister.

The parliamentarian was returning from surveying the flood-ravaged areas near state’s capital city of Patna.

In the incident, caught on camera, the politician and others were immediately pulled out of the water by locals in a nearby boat.

#WATCH Bihar: BJP MP Ram Kripal Yadav falls into the water after the makeshift boat he was in, capsized in Masaurhi, Patna district, during his visit to the flood affected areas yesterday. He was later rescued by the locals. (02.10.2019) pic.twitter.com/iwI4OdNGiH — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2019

The video, which has been making the rounds on social media, left many netizens fuming over the politician for risking his and the child's life.

But many Twitter users saw the funny side, calling it a "photo opportunity" for the Bharatiya Janata Party politician...

सुशाशन सिर्फ कहानी में, विकास गिर पड़ा पानी में! pic.twitter.com/VLdmyzcHoM — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) October 2, 2019

& enlightened netas like him r perched on makeshift flotilla fr photoshoot vl take us 2 $5 trillion economy, India needs 300+ Modis !! Mission Impossible @narendramodi Sir, simultaneous floods & droughts still after 6 yrs of Achche din, this point u raised in many rallies in 2014 — AK Bakhshi (@ak_bakhshi) October 3, 2019

...while others called it “karma” as several people’s lives remain battered due to incessant rains in the city.

what can be a better way than this to experience aam aadmi problem? — Overseas Bhakt Of India (@amitk0703) October 3, 2019

Prolonged rain continues to cause devastation in several parts of India including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan states.

Uttar Pradesh remains worst-affected with 111 reported deaths from rain-related incidents, while floods in Bihar have claimed 40 lives.

According to Indian weather authorities, the southwest monsoon was due to end around 10 September but it has extended across the Indian subcontinent, causing loss of lives, livestock, crops and property. So far, floods have left a total of about 140 people dead.

Earlier this week, the chief of India’s National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), S.N. Pradhan warned that the state of Bihar is facing a possible medical emergency as 13 of its 38 districts have been inundated by floodwaters.