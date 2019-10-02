Elderly Woman Gulps Six Idlis in a Minute, Wins Eating Challenge in India - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): A high-spirited 60- year-old woman left a number of people amazed and amused after eating six idlis (steamed rice cakes) in 60 seconds flat.

The competition to eat the idlis, a popular breakfast delicacy originating in southern India, was held on Tuesday ahead of the Mysuru Dasara Festival, which is held annually in Karnataka.

The elderly woman identified as Saroj Amma secured first position in the eating competition held in the city of Mysuru. A video of her achievement has since gone viral on social media.

In the video, several women, of different age groups, can be seen participating in the event. Organisers had to stop Saroj Amma after a minute.

Amazed netizens hailed Saroj Amma for her achievement at 60 years of age.

Dasara is the most famous annual-festival in Mysuru and is celebrated for a period of 10 days during September or October. The city and the famous Mysuru palace is lit up with 100,000 light bulbs, making for a stunning sight.