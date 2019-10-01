New Delhi (Sputnik) - India’s intelligence agencies recently warned that a Jaish-e-Mohammed cell of 8-10 terrorists would possibly try to carry out a suicide attack on Air Force bases in and around Jammu and Kashmir.

Indian security agencies have broken up a major terror plot in Jammu and Kashmir after seizing at least 15 kg of explosives from a bus near Jammu.

According to police, three people have been taken into custody and are being questioned in Jammu.

The official claimed that a bag full of the powerful explosive RDX was recovered from a bus on its way from Billawar Tehsil in Kathua to Jammu. The bag was given to the conductor of the bus in Bilawar.

The discovery of explosives comes just weeks after the Indian intelligence agency said that terrorists may try to carry out Pulwama-style terror attack in Kashmir.

The Pulwama district attack that occurred on 14 February this year, claimed the lives of 40 Indian security personnel as an explosive-laden car was rammed into a security convoy. The Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group claimed responsibility for the attack.

The latest news comes after intelligence agencies warned on 25 September that a Jaish-e-Mohammed cell of 8-10 terrorists would possibly try to carry out a suicide attack on Air Force bases in and around Jammu and Kashmir. The Pulwama terror attack nearly led to war between India and PAkistan.

Last Friday, while delivering speech at UN General Assembly, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan warned of the possibility of another Pulwama like attack in Kashmir. “Kashmiris will be further radicalised. There will be another Pulwama and India will blame us,” Khan said.