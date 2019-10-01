Hong Kong Rail Operator MTR Corp Shuts Down Train Services - Reports

Over the past several months, Hong Kong has faced waves of rallies against now-withdrawn amendments to its extradition law, which proposed extraditing fugitives to mainland China.

Hong Kong's railway operator MTR has closed a total of 19 subway stations so far due to public unrest, according to the administration of the subway system, which published a list of the affected stations on its website.

Police officers and journalists in Hong Kong have suffered burns as anti-governmental protesters attacked them with corrosive fluid, Hong Kong Police said on Tuesday.

"Rioters have used corrosive fluid in Tuen Mun area, injuring multiple Police officers and reporters. The Police strongly condemn the violent acts and appeal to members of the public to mind their personal safety," the police said in a statement on Facebook.

In early September, the controversial extradition bill was formally withdrawn but protesters continued rallying, demanding universal suffrage, an end to legal procedures against fellow demonstrators, and an investigation into alleged police violence. The law enforcers strongly deny any claims that force was used disproportionately.