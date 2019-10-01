Magnitude 5.3 Earthquake Strikes Off New Zealand Coast - EMSC

The quake occurred at 05:16 GMT, with the epicenter located 64 kilometers (40 miles) south of the country's northeastern city of Gisborne, the EMSC said. The epicenter was registered at the depth of 20 kilometers.
A strong M5.4 earthquake at 26km depth has just occurred in Hawke Bay to the west of Mahia Peninsula. So far we have received over 3000 felt reports, largely from Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne areas. Remember in strong earthquakes to Drop, Cover, and Hold #eqnz pic.twitter.com/1xxluEqE1X— GeoNet (@geonet) October 1, 2019
No victims or damage in the aftermath have been reported so far.
