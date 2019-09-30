US Tech Giants to Train Indian Government Workers In Advanced Digital Skills

New Delhi (Sputnik): With the Indian government pushing digitalisation across the country, international tech players are coming on board to train government workers in advanced IT skills.

Global tech giants Amazon and software major Microsoft have offered to train Indian government officials in emerging advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cloud Computing, Blockchain and Machine Learning (ML).

Amazon’s Cloud arm called Amazon Web Services (AWS) has reportedly met with government officials in New Delhi as part of its plan to improve the tech skills of government employees, a report said late Sunday.

Earlier in August, Microsoft announced its first-of a-kind "Digital Governance Tech Tour" programme in India with the aim to train 5,000 government IT professionals via a series of physical and virtual workshops over a period of 12 months.

According to the report, tech giants believe the time is right for the Indian government to deploy AI and ML-powered Cloud models in order to manage large data files holding the records of India’s close to 1.37 billion population.

Prime Minister Narendra says he wants to make India a $5 trillion economy by 2023 and create a Cloud-first approach towards digitally transforming the country.

As part of its vision to provide a "One Government" experience to citizens, the Modi government is building so-called “India Enterprise Architecture (IndEA).”

IndEA is a single window digitisation solution for cashless, paperless and faceless services which will require a quicker and seamless implementation of AI-driven Cloud across the spectrum.

India had launched several digital initiates to ensure government services are made available to citizens electronically via improved online infrastructure.

Tech-savvy millennials, tax reforms and the on-going trade war between the US and China are factors contributing to making India a test-bed for the expansion plans of tech players.

Earlier in September, while US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Modi put their bromance on display during the “Howdy Modi” event in Houston, four American tech giants, Apple, Google, Amazon and Microsoft, announced large investments in India, and also introduced several India-specific training programmes and product features.