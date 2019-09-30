Ghani’s Major Rival Abdullah Claims Victory in Afghan Election - Reports

Afghanistan held presidential elections on 28 September. At least 32 people were reportedly killed and dozens more injured in a series of attacks which took place across the country on election day.

The major rival of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Abdullah Abdullah, has claimed victory in the country's presidential election, AFP has reported.

"The results will be announced by the Independent Election Commission but we have the most votes. The election is not going to go to a second round," Abdullah said during a press conference.

The official counting of the votes is still underway.

Saturday's voting was overshadowed by a series of Taliban-claimed attacks across the country that reportedly resulted in dozens of deaths. This was Afghanistan's fourth presidential election since the Taliban was ousted from power by a US-led coalition in 2001. It came at the time of fierce fighting between the country's security forces and the Taliban. In early September, US President Donald Trump said he had cancelled secret peace talks with the Taliban following an attack in Kabul in which a US soldier was killed.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW