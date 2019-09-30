Register
15:08 GMT +330 September 2019
    A man and a boy ride a scooter through a flooded road after heavy rains in Prayagraj, India, September 29, 2019

    Over 200 People Dead After Floods Ravage Indian States - Video

    © REUTERS / JITENDRA PRAKASH
    Asia & Pacific
    220
    New Delhi (Sputnik): As parts of several Indian states are badly affected by prolonged rains, the toll has swelled to over 120 since Friday in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar alone.

    Torrential rains have claimed lives and left communities reeling in India; for some there is no escape, as the deluge has disrupted railway service and road traffic throughout the affected area.

    In Bihar alone, the downpour has claimed 29 lives, according to the Bihar State Disaster Management Authority. The worst-affected area is Uttar Pradesh, where 87 people have died over the last four days, according to authorities.

    Several parts of Bihar's state capital Patna have been submerged in over a metre of water. The state government has announced the closure of schools in Patna till Tuesday, as more rains are predicted.

    Many of those affected have taken to social media to vent their anger, sharing photos and videos which reveal one personal tragedy after the next. Many have recorded the extent of the deadly deluge, which has left entire communities neck-deep in floodwater.

    Scenes of inundated shopping complexes, hospitals, and cars, and rafts navigating the city streets of Bihar’s capital city Patna are drawing national and international public attention to the desperate plight of local residents.

    Some people in Bihar claimed being discriminated by higher up authorities in comparison to neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and Odisha states.

    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited the severely flood-hit areas on Sunday. He commented on what he described as 'nature’s fury' while brushing aside queries regarding the government's lack of preparedness.

    “Arrangements are being made to provide drinking water for all. Also, provisions are being made for community kitchens for the flood-affected people," he added.

    The state government of Bihar has sought the Indian Air Force’s help in facilitating relief and rescue operations.

    Heavy rains in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh have flooded a jail in Ballia district, forcing the state government to shift 500 inmates to other locations. Floodwaters had inundated the inmates' living quarters, a district official was reported as saying. 

    Tags:
    Death, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, rain, rain, flood, India
