Over 200 People Dead After Floods Ravage Indian States - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): As parts of several Indian states are badly affected by prolonged rains, the toll has swelled to over 120 since Friday in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar alone.

Torrential rains have claimed lives and left communities reeling in India; for some there is no escape, as the deluge has disrupted railway service and road traffic throughout the affected area.

In Bihar alone, the downpour has claimed 29 lives, according to the Bihar State Disaster Management Authority. The worst-affected area is Uttar Pradesh, where 87 people have died over the last four days, according to authorities.

Several parts of Bihar's state capital Patna have been submerged in over a metre of water. The state government has announced the closure of schools in Patna till Tuesday, as more rains are predicted.

Many of those affected have taken to social media to vent their anger, sharing photos and videos which reveal one personal tragedy after the next. Many have recorded the extent of the deadly deluge, which has left entire communities neck-deep in floodwater.

Scenes of inundated shopping complexes, hospitals, and cars, and rafts navigating the city streets of Bihar’s capital city Patna are drawing national and international public attention to the desperate plight of local residents.

People move to safer places on JCB machines and tractors in Kankarbagh area of Patna.

Patna city is flooded and over 200 people dead in four days...Waterlogged in houses, schools, shops, hospitals and many public places...and BJP's government priority is surgical strikes anniversary...

Its Flood Here in Patna..

The Situation Everywhere is worst People living inside as well as those who doesn't have shelter are facing same pbm i.e water.

The CM and Patna Municipal Corporation is yet to take any action. Hope 4 recovery soon

100+ dead as heavy rain lashes Bihar & UP.



Roads, houses, hospitals, railways all submerged into 4-5 feet water.



People left without basic needs like water, food, milk etc. State & Central govt must ensure to help the people when they need it the most

This is just the rain water... river disaster is yet to come....

Some people in Bihar claimed being discriminated by higher up authorities in comparison to neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and Odisha states.

#BiharFlood

Bihar is so neglected and low on priority list that even BJP IT cell has refrained themselves from passing an old photo of RSS volunteers helping biharis and distributing food as latest one!

But, They did it during kerela flood and for odisha during cyclone fani.. pic.twitter.com/yalA2lLsI7 — Divesh Singh (@YippeekiYay_DH) September 30, 2019

sir u wont raise concern for Bihar Flood like u did for Kerala. We need you voice for Bihar Rains. Plz help this ill state.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited the severely flood-hit areas on Sunday. He commented on what he described as 'nature’s fury' while brushing aside queries regarding the government's lack of preparedness.

“Arrangements are being made to provide drinking water for all. Also, provisions are being made for community kitchens for the flood-affected people," he added.

The state government of Bihar has sought the Indian Air Force’s help in facilitating relief and rescue operations.

Heavy rains in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh have flooded a jail in Ballia district, forcing the state government to shift 500 inmates to other locations. Floodwaters had inundated the inmates' living quarters, a district official was reported as saying.