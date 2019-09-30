Hong Kong Government Condemns Violence During Protests on Sunday

HONG KONG (Sputnik) - The Hong Kong government has condemned the illegal acts committed by protesters during Sunday demonstration.

"The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government severely condemns the radical protesters who completely disregard law and order and whose acts seriously undermine social order. The police will continue to take law enforcement actions resolutely to protect the safety of members of the public and restore public order," the statement issued on Sunday read.

On Sunday, the protesters yet again took to streets blocking the roads in Hong Kong's Causeway Bay, Wan Chai, and Admiralty. According to the statement, the demonstrators went on a rampage and vandalized various public facilities.

Over the past few months, Hong Kong has been facing a wave of rallies against proposed amendments to the city's extradition law. Protests often turn violent after demonstrators begin engaging in clashes with the police.

In early September, the controversial extradition bill was formally withdrawn but protesters continued rallying, demanding universal suffrage, an end to legal procedures against fellow demonstrators and an investigation into alleged police violence. The law enforcers strongly deny any claims of disproportionate use of force.

Beijing views the situation in Hong Kong as a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expresses full support for the actions of the local authorities.