Too Graphic Content: Hackers Put Porn on Screen in New Zealand Shop for Hours

Sometimes wacky commercials on billboards or screens in public places can be really annoying – and in some cases, they can literally cross the line of decency. Especially when it is not even an advert at all!

A pornographic video on a big TV screen shocked visitors of the Asics sportswear shop in Auckland, New Zealand. According to reports, hackers, who took over the promotional screen in the shop on Shortland Street, broadcast graphic content for hours, until at 10 a.m., when staff finally managed to stop the obscene video.

An Asics spokesman later apologised for the incident, saying it was a result of a security breach.

"Our Shortland Street store was subject to a cyber security breach", the statement read. "We are currently investigating the situation and working to mitigate it happening again in the future. We sincerely apologise to those who saw the content".

The company later stated that police had still not identified the hacker.