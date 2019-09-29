The personal life of the prime minister's enigmatic third wife Bushra Bibi is rife with speculation as she has been rumoured to possess "mysterious spiritual powers".

Pakistani First Lady Bushra Bibi's reflection cannot be seen in a mirror, Pakistan's Capital TV reported attributing the claim to the staff at the Prime Minister's House in Islamabad.

It is not immediately clear what prompted this rather baffling speculation.

This is not the first time Imran Khan's wife found herself at the centre of curious if not absurd controversies, she has previously been accused of possessing magical powers and being able to "control demons and spirits".

The 46-year-old First Lady married the Pakistani Prime Minister last year, six months before he assumed office.

The couple first met in the town of Pakpattan where Bibi was born. She is Khan's third wife.