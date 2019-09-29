Security Forces Find and Defuse 60 Kg of Explosives in India's Chhattisgarh State - Reports

New Delhi (Sputnik): Sixty kilograms of explosives placed in steel containers and buried beneath a road were recovered and defused by security forces late on Saturday in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh, a media report said.

Law enforcement officials claimed that insurgents (Naxals) had allegedly placed the explosives on a road which is frequently used by VIPs and security convoys.

Two improvised explosive devices (IEDs), each weighing about 30-kilograms, were recovered and defused by security forces in Dantewada district, which is about 485 kilometres from Chhattisgarh's state capital of Bilaspur, news portal India Today quoted police officials as saying.

The explosives were found under a bridge that links the Dantewada district headquarters with the village of Katekalyan, the police officials added.

A 150-metre-long electric wire connecting the two improvised explosives was also recovered from the spot, police said.

Last week, police in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh confirmed the surrender of three insurgents following a gun battle. The three men allegedly surrendered before the Deputy Superintendent of Police of Paderu in the state's Visakhapatnam district.

The so-called Naxalite insurgent movement began as an armed peasant revolt from the Naxalbari village in India's West Bengal state in 1967. It has since spread across vast areas of India, including the states of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Bihar, Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The movement advocates the overthrowing of the government by force. The Indian government has described Naxalism as the biggest internal security challenge facing the country since it gained independence from British colonial rule in 1947.