Balochistan Party Leader, 2 More People Killed in Bomb Blast in Pakistan - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - According to the police, the explosion took place near the capital of Balochistan's Qilla Abdullah District. The improvised explosive device was planted on a motorcycle, parked on a roadside. The powerful blast smashed windows in nearby buildings.

At least three people, including a local party leader and a child, were killed in a bomb blast in the Pakistani province of Balochistan, near the border with Afghanistan, on Saturday, the Dawn newspaper reported, citing police.

Among those killed are a leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl party, Maulana Muhammad Hanif, who succumbed to his wounds on the way to the hospital, and a 12-year-old child. More than a dozen people sustained injuries.

چمن میں دھماکہ RFID کے ذريعے کیا گیا ؟؟؟

سیٹلائٹ سے کنٹرول ہونے والا RFID سسٹم پہلے Black Water کے دہشت گرد پاک فوج پر حملوں میں بھی استعمال کرتے رہے ہیں

عمران حکومت سے بلیک واٹر کے لیے چار ایئربیس مانگے گئے ہیں جن میں بلوچستان کے تین بیس شامل ہیں

​Police believe that Hanif was the target of the attack.

No militant group has reportedly claimed responsibility for the bomb blast.

On Saturday, Afghanistan held a presidential election, which was marred by a number of Taliban-claimed attacks. In the run-up to the vote, Pakistan partly closed crossing border points with the neighbouring country to boost security.