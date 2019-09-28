Torn Between Obligation and Fear, Afghans Cast Their Votes in Hope of Brighter Future

KABUL (Sputnik) - The Afghan residents bravely defied the warnings from the Taliban movement and headed to polls to choose the country's president amid growing threats of violence and uncertainty.

In 2014, the militants chopped off an index finger from Safiullah Safi, a carpenter from northern Balkh province, after he voted in the presidential election.

Five years later, Safi came to cast his vote again despite all deadly warnings. He said that he bravely asked his neighbours to go to polling stations and vote.

He is not the only one who ignores the warning of the insurgents and is eager to have his say in the democratic election.

"I used my vote and selected a person who can bring us good security, pay a way to get knowledge and work for the stability of Afghanistan", Mohammad Nabia scholar from Balkh province stated.

Madina, one of the Afghan women who came to polling centres to cast their votes on Saturday, said she would never have fear for the Taliban's threats, adding she went to a polling site to select Afghans' future.

An elder from a village in Khost province in the east of the country decided to take his weapon to secure a local polling centre.

© REUTERS / PARWIZ Men arrive to cast their votes outside a polling station in the presidential election in Jalalabad, Afghanistan 28 September 2019.

Though security has been tightened across the country, with tens of thousands of soldiers and police deployed to guard polling stations, several blasts rocked the country. At least two explosions happened in the capital of Kabul. The Taliban said on Monday morning that the group had blocked access to polling stations in some provinces and attacked some centres.

Some of the votes did not hide their favourites in the presidential race and said whom they chose for their leader.

"I cast my vote for Ashraf Ghani, he is a successful president for Afghanistan and a good politician. He can establish and develop Afghanistan. Ghani knows how to maintain relations with neighbours", an elderly man from Nangarhar province noted.

Ghani, along with Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, is seen as the top contender in the tight race. The two men have shared power over the past five years within the unity government.

*Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia