Pakistani PM Imran Khan Says Radical Islam Doesn't Exist, Calls for Resisting Islamophobia

Earlier this week, Islamabad announced it would join hands with Turkey and Malaysia to start an English language TV channel that would confront the challenges posed by Islamophobia on the global level.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed in his speech at the United Nation General Assembly that the prejudice against Muslims is growing at an "alarming" rate across the word.

"The human community lives together; there should be an understanding. But Islamophobia is dividing the world. Muslim women have been asked to take off their hijabs in other countries. A woman can take off her clothes in other countries but cannot put on Hijab", he said.

Khan stated it is wrong to see links between peaceful Muslims and terrorist organisations, saying that any form of "radical Islam" does not exist.

© REUTERS / Yana Paskova Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives ahead of the start of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 24, 2019

"Why? Because certain leaders have equated Islam with terrorism. There is no radical Islam. There is only one Islam. What message do they send to the world?"

He also compared Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the leader of Nazi Germany, and the current situation with the disputed Kashmir with the European situation in 1939, claiming that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) - the parent organisation of the governing Indian Bharatiya Janata Party – is "inspired by Adolf Hitler, Benito Mussolini".

Despite a ceasefire reached in 2003 after several armed conflicts, instability in the region continued, leading to the emergence of various extremist groups.